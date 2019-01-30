Home Business

Government may rework planned social welfare package

While the budget team is already working on the finer details, experts also claim that giving income support is better than debt waiver.

Published: 30th January 2019 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers

Image of farmers used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Reuters)

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after Congress president Rahul Gandhi announced a minimum income guarantee scheme, the central government has begun reworking its own social welfare package which is expected to be announced during the interim Budget.

Sources in the finance ministry and Niti Aayog have claimed that the government was already working towards announcing universal basic income in the upcoming Budget, as reported by this paper on December 17. 

However, the announcement made by the Congress ahead of the interim budget has proved to be a spoiler. “We have decided to come up with an initiative that no government across the world has ever done. The Congress after forming government will offer guarantee on minimum income in their bank accounts. No one will remain hungry or poor,” Rahul Gandhi had said in a Raipur rally on Monday. 

BJP spokesperson Srichand Sundrani however, said that the announcement is due to fear on what BJP might declare in the upcoming budget. “His assertion is the outcome of the fear the Congress party nurtures on what PM Modi might declare in the upcoming budget,” Sundrani had said.

Now, government sources claim that it is reworking its own package. “Initially, the farm package was separate and the social security package was separate. But now, the team is working on a combined package. The government may change the model and is now considering announcing minimum income support, starting from farmers,” a senior official from the Finance Ministry told this publication.

While the budget team is already working on the finer details, experts also claim that giving income support is better than debt waiver. “(It) is a better option than debt waiver,” India Ratings and Research said, adding that there is a likelihood that the union government may announce a relief package for farmers while presenting the vote on account for 2019-20 in line with the Rythu Bandhu scheme of the government of Telangana.

Farmer income support an option
In case the interim budget announces an income support of H8,000 per acre per annum for marginal and small farmers, a marginal farmer and a small farmer would receive H7,515 and H27,942 per annum on average respectively, according to India Ratings. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Niti Aayog Minimum support price Farmers' income Budget 2019 Minimum income guarentee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp