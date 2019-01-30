HCL records 19 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 2,611 crore

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: HCL Technologies on Tuesday announced that it has recorded a 19 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, at Rs 2,611 crore. Meanwhile, revenue saw a 22.6 per cent growth at Rs 15,699 crore.

According to the firm, the growth was driven by services across verticals and geographies led by Mode 2 (digital) that grew 13.1 per cent, while Mode-3 (IP-led products) grew 6.2 per cent and Mode-1 (core) grew 3.9 per cent.

HCL also said that it has signed 17 transformational deals during quarter, which were a mix of Mode 1 and Mode 2 services, with deals led by sectors such as financial services, technology, and manufacturing. All geographies reported a double-digit growth with the Americas growing at 12.9 per cent, Europe at 14.5 per cent and the rest of the world (excluding India) at 12.1 per cent. This quarter, HCL announced a definitive agreement to acquire select IBM software products for an aggregate value of $1,775 million.

“Our revenues grew 5.6 per cent sequential in constant currency, reflecting strong execution across our entire suite of services and products. We crossed $1.5 billion run rate in our Mode 2 next-generation offerings,” said C Vijayakumar, president & CEO, HCL.