Home Business

HCL records 19 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 2,611 crore

This quarter, HCL announced a definitive agreement to acquire select IBM software products for an aggregate value of  $1,775 million. 

Published: 30th January 2019 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

HCL

HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: HCL Technologies on Tuesday announced that it has recorded a 19 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, at Rs 2,611 crore. Meanwhile, revenue saw a 22.6 per cent growth at Rs 15,699 crore. 

According to the firm, the growth was driven by services across verticals and geographies led by Mode 2 (digital) that grew 13.1 per cent, while Mode-3 (IP-led products) grew 6.2 per cent and Mode-1 (core) grew 3.9 per cent.

HCL also said that it has signed 17 transformational deals during quarter, which were a mix of Mode 1 and Mode 2 services, with deals led by sectors such as financial services, technology, and manufacturing. All geographies reported a double-digit growth with the Americas growing at 12.9 per cent, Europe at 14.5 per cent and the rest of the world (excluding India) at 12.1 per cent. This quarter, HCL announced a definitive agreement to acquire select IBM software products for an aggregate value of  $1,775 million. 

“Our revenues grew 5.6 per cent sequential in constant currency, reflecting strong execution across our entire suite of services and products. We crossed $1.5 billion run rate in our Mode 2 next-generation offerings,” said C Vijayakumar, president & CEO, HCL. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HCL HCL turnover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp