Jet grounds more planes, cancels around 20 flights

Three to four planes of cash-strapped Jet Airways have been grounded since Monday night by lessors over non-payment of dues, a source has revealed.

Jet Airways

A Jet Airways aircraft sits on the tarmac (File Photo | Reuters)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three to four planes of cash-strapped Jet Airways have been grounded since Monday night by lessors over non-payment of dues, a source has revealed. The grounding took place across major airports, like Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai, and led to cancellation of as many as 20 domestic flights. 
The source said that if Jet did not get funds to clear its dues in the near future, more of its planes face the risk of being grounded. A PTI report quoting sources says that six planes had been grounded over the last two days.

While the airline did not comment on the development, representatives noted that the grounding of planes was a routine exercise done for maintenance and other reasons and that  all passengers booked on the cancelled flights had been accommodated on different flights.
However, a number of passengers at different airports criticised the airline on Twitter for abruptly cancelling their flights and lack of support from staff.

The financial woes of near-bankrupt Jet Airways have worsened in recent times with the airline defaulting and delaying payments on several fronts. With the recent groundings, it is unclear how many of its planes are operational. Jet’s website says it has 123 aircraft in its fleet.

It is now also reported that partner airline Etihad is ready to infuse much-needed funds into the airline, which owes over Rs 8,000 crore to lenders. The Gulf-based carrier has set certain conditions for increasing its stake, 24 per cent at present. 

According to a Bloomberg report, a proposal is now being considered to restructure loans and infuse fresh capital into Jet where lender State Bank of India would swap its loans for an equity stake of at least 15 per cent, and Eithad could take its equity up to 40 per cent, bringing in additional funds. The report says that other creditors are also contemplating similar debt-to-equity conversion and Naresh Goyal’s stake would go down to 20 per cent from 51 per cent, the report said. An agreement that keeps the Jet flying would safeguard about 23,000 jobs. 

