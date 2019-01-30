Home Business

MG Motor India ropes in tech giant Adobe to better customer experiences in India

As part of its digital transformation strategy, the company said Adobe will help MG India build and consolidate a common platform, including its brand website, dealer websites, and digital screens.

Published: 30th January 2019 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Photo: Facebook / MG Motor India

By PTI

NEW DELHI: MG Motor India Wednesday said it has roped in tech major Adobe to provide end-to-end digital solutions platform in India ahead of the launch of its SUV MG Hector.

"With the implementation of Adobe Analytics, MG India will leverage insights derived from digital interactions between the brand and its customers across these channels, to further deliver personalised customer experiences," it added.

"With the car buying decisions of customers increasingly being influenced by digital media, it is imperative to provide a seamless yet not in-the-face customer experience at all instances during digital customer interaction," MG Motor India President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said.

With Adobe on board, he said the company can facilitate an experiential customer journey and map and monitor the entire digital customer journey, right from interest generation to the final purchase.

Adobe South Asia Managing Director Kulmeet Bawa said digital and the era of experience, are at the core of brands looking to thrive, especially in hyper-competitive sectors like automobile industry.

"This industry has an array of objectives, including appealing to a wide audience, establishing a deeper customer connection, and truly standing out from the pack," he added.

MG Motor India will launch its SUV Hector in the second quarter of this year.

