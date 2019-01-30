NCLT rejects Essar Steel promoters’ offer

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday rejected the offer made by Essar Steel’s shareholders to settle their debt in full, stating that the offer violates Section 12A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

The verdict is a blow to promoters Shashi and Ravi Ruia, and comes as a relief to ArcelorMittal which had won the bidding for the insolvent steel major. If the verdict is not challenged, it will see the entry of the world’s largest steel maker into the Indian market.

The Ahmedabad bench of the NCLT noted during its verdict that the Rs 54,389-crore bid by Essar Steel Asia Holding, which is much higher than the winning bid by ArcelorMittal’s Rs 42,000 crore, is not maintainable as the only way to make a proposal is through Section 12A, which allows creditors to take the company out of insolvency proceedings and allows out-of-court settlement with an upfront payment of the dues.

While ArcelorMittal welcomed the verdict, Essar hinted at the possibility of an appeal. “We continue to believe our offer of Rs 54,389 crore is the most compelling proposal available to Essar Steel creditors. Our offer to repay all classes of creditors and fulfills the IBC’s overriding objective of value maximisation that is established time and again by courts at all levels.

We submitted the proposal under Section 12A and the recent SC judgement has established that the section’s provisions are applicable retrospectively. We will take a call on our next steps after going through the full order,” the Essar statement said.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) had, earlier this month, instructed the Ahmedabad bench of the NCLT to clear the case before January 31.

Essar Steel, with a 10-million tonne per annum capacity, is one of the newest steel mills in the country.