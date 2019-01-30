Raising capital a key task for new Yes Bank CEO

Sunitha natti By

Express News Service

When Ravneet Singh Gill takes over as CEO of Yes Bank in March or April, he may bring in a bagful of ideas, but they all have to wait. For, Yes Bank needs capital, the further lack of which could constrain its loan growth.

Currently, its capital position is tight with CET 1 at 9.1 per cent. The management plans to raise capital in the market besides pursuing options to sell some of its non-core assets. Investors hope that with Gill at the steering wheel, raising capital will be easier.

During the quarter ended December 2018, the bank recorded a flat net interest margin on a q-o-q basis, and slower corporate growth. As if this wasn’t enough, bond hedge losses were steep limiting its ability to conserve more capital.

This situation may continue until capital is raised. Return on assets fell to 1.1 per cent with continued growth in assets, while return on equity stood at 14.4 per cent. “Placed in a situation where management will have to balance its loan growth aspirations with capital constraints, overall net loan growth would be muted for FY19,” noted brokerage Jefferies India. In fact, it cut the bank’s FY19-21 estimates to 12-14 per cent considering flat growth in NIM, lower fee income, and higher expense ratio but benign credit costs.

The incoming CEO thus has to come with a robust strategy to tide over the bearish sentiment and improve profitability. He will also have to focus on controlling NPA divergences, which upsets investors and affects profitability. The bank is awaiting the RBI’s risk-audit report for NPA divergences for FY18, and a number not exceeding 15 per cent will be cheered by the street, but witness investor wrath otherwise.

Though the bank did register corporate loan growth of over 42 per cent over last year and 83 per cent in retail banking, net stressed assets rose to 2.02 per cent from 1.82 per cent due to IL&FS-related slippages. Brokerages expect a short but sharp slowdown in growth with corresponding weakness in income levels as the bank tries to conserve capital.

While loan recoveries are picking up, caution should be exercised on fresh slippages, which was largely driven by IL&FS exposure during the third quarter. What is less stressful to investors though, is that the bank’s exposure to NBFCs isn’t a reason for worry with over 96 per cent rated AAA and above.

The bank’s non-interest income too needs Gill’s attention, having fallen to 37.4 per cent over the last year due to high treasury losses and weaker corporate banking fee.

Core fee income too was down 10.1 per cent, though retail banking fee growth at 22 per cent somewhat brightened up the bleak scenario. On account of subdued income, headline expense ratio stood at 44 per cent, though as a percentage of average assets it improved to 1.68 per cent versus 1.73 per cent sequentially.

Casa ratio too was down to 33.3 per cent against 33.8 per cent the previous quarter.