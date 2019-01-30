Time has come for personal insolvency law

By Express News Service

With corporate insolvency completing two years, experts say it’s about time to notify personal insolvency law for individuals with business debt and personal guarantors.

Renuka Sane, associate professor, NIPFP, in a recent paper on the need and the way forward for a personal insolvency law noted that several facets of the policy need to be ironed out before the law can be meaningfully implemented. Such a move is essential as its success depends on the design of the subordinate legislation as well as the evolution of the institutional infrastructure.

The paper favours the rollout in a small subset of borrowers like businesses, or personal guarantors first, before becoming operational for all individuals.

While corporate insolvency has been restricted to limited liability firms, the scope of personal insolvency is wider, covering individuals, partnerships and creditors — financial and operational, secured and unsecured, formal and informal. Even though NPAs on personal loans appear small, they are increasing.

Personal guarantors of companies that are under corporate insolvency now find themselves under creditor action without a recourse to an insolvency law. The stress stemming from informal loans remains unknown. Only institutional credit has recourse to two legal processes, the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 and Sarfaesi Act, 2002 for recovery.

Poor frameworks for recovery have had an adverse impact on the credit market, emphasising the need for a personal insolvency law. IBC provides three distinct processes dealing with default.

The “Fresh Start” process provides for a debt-waiver to debtors who meet very specific eligibility conditions in terms of their income, assets and debts, and thus is likely to apply to a small set of people. Currently, it’s unclear if existing creditors will use the Code even if it’s notified, unless it reduces costs of recovery and increases predictability.

The way forward

Personal insolvency in IBC, when notified, will be operational in a credit market that evolved over decades in response to an environment with weak creditor rights on recovery, and weaker debtor rights on stalling creditor enforcement. The enthusiasm of existing creditors will depend on how IBC affects costs and time of recovery. Of course, it’s possible that the law leads to the evolution of new business models and new class of lenders who now feel comfortable entering the market, but this will unfold over the longer term and will also be a function of a demonstration effect based on existing market participants’ experience.

From a debtors’ perspective, IBC provides a tool for dealing with distress that’s currently unavailable. By permitting the debtor to file for insolvency, IBC provides a legal mechanism to debtors to bring about a stay on enforcement actions. It also provides a platform for debtors to be able to re-negotiate their plan, which may be extremely useful, if the debtor has more than one creditor.

For debtors, two facets are important. First, if there’s a social stigma associated with bankruptcy process then it’s unlikely that they’ll take recourse. Or, if accessing the law is costly and cumbersome, is seen to be creditor friendly or if the process does not provide a reasonable mechanisms for dealing with creditors while maintaining a minimum standard of living then debtors might not find it worthwhile. Much, therefore, depends on the regulatory environment and institutional infrastructure.

Personal insolvency laws affect both creditors and debtors differently and must strike a balance. From a debtors perspective, it must provide for a collection of an individual debtor’s obligations, a scheme of repayment and discharge obligations. If the process provides for significant debt relief at the cost of creditors, creditors will eventually pass on high costs back to debtors. It also has to provide creditors with reasonable recovery rates, and assets and income should be thoroughly defined.

There’s no structure on the repayment plan, or guidance on priority in the IRP.

Policy needs to consider prohibiting repayment plans from including onerous terms as well as provisions on extortionate transactions and preferential transfers. In its current form, it will be fraught with challenges, and disputes, so an alternative is to present a standardised repayment plan that promises a specified recovery rate. (Excerpts from the paper published by NIPFP)