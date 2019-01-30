Home Business

Uday Kotak’s legal woes do not perturb market analysts

In its last hearing, the Bombay High Court posted the matter to March, 12. 

Published: 30th January 2019 08:12 AM

Uday Kotak, chairman, Kotak Mahindra Bank, speaks at an event | Bloomberg

By Express News Service

Following the third quarter financial results, brokerages remained bullish on Kotak Mahindra Bank, even as its promoter and Asia’s richest banker Uday Kotak’s case challenging RBI norms awaits clarity. In its last hearing, the Bombay High Court posted the matter to March, 12. 

The bank not only challenged the RBI’s regulation to reduce promoter shareholding as per prescribed thresholds, but is also set to contest the regulator’s role, insisting that as per Section 12 and 12b of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, RBI wasn’t empowered to “issue directions to banks to reduce their promoter shareholding or otherwise contemplate reduction of shareholding of any person in a bank.” 

However, brokerages and analysts tracking the bank seem unperturbed. The post-financial results earnings call last week with analysts saw no mention of this issue, while brokerages made a passing mention of it, with just a few like CLSA barely giving it a passing mention. 

“Clarity on the dilution of its promoter stake is awaited,” said CLSA, while Citigroup retained its ‘neutral’ stance as it believes that the stock is fairly valued especially in view of uncertainty around promoter stake dilution. 

One of the key reasons brokerages are putting their weight behind the bank includes its robust financials comprising diversified loan portfolio, asset quality and value-generating subsidiaries. For instance, Axis Capital said Kotak turned in strong third quarter results on the back of robust net interest income, better asset quality, a well-managed balance sheet with superior risk management and hence doesn’t see significant upside from the current level.

The bank’s net profit jumped 23 per cent at Rs 1,291 crore for the quarter ended December, 2018 as against Rs 1,053 crore during the corresponding period the previous year.
According to Credit Suisse, the bank’s standalone net profit was healthy, but subsidiaries’ profit declined. With Tier-1 capital strong at 18.3 per cent, growth is likely to remain healthy. It expects return on equity to improve to 15 per cent in FY20. Similarly, Deutsche Bank too flagged the bank’s weak performance of subsidiaries — securities, NBFC and investment bank — as a key negative. 

RBI had asked all banks to reduce promoter stake to 20 per cent of paid-up capital by December, 2018, and 15 per cent by March, 2020. Kotak’s promoters hold 30 per cent as on September and have proposed to reduce it via an issue of perpetual non-convertible preference shares, which the central bank dismissed. The bank then moved court last December.

robust metrics
One of the key reasons brokerages are putting their weight behind the bank includes its robust financials comprising diversified loan portfolio, asset quality and value-generating subsidiaries.

