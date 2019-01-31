Home Business

Domestic gold prices rocket to eight-month high to breach Rs 34,000 per 10-gram mark

Published: 31st January 2019 01:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Continuing its upward trend and mirroring the overseas market fluctuations, the domestic gold prices hit an eight-month high to breach the Rs 34,000 per 10-gram mark, on Wednesday.

Prices of gold of 99.99 per cent and 99.5 per cent purities climbed Rs 320 each to Rs 34,070 and Rs 33,920 per 10 gram, respectively, on Wednesday. Following gold, silver prices too rose by Rs 330 to reach Rs 41,330 per kg on increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers. Silver coins witnessed a hike of Rs 1,000 at Rs 79,000 for buying and Rs 80,000 for selling of 100 pieces, respectively.

Geojit chief investment strategist V K Vijayakumar said the increasing demand for gold globally can be attributed to a scare of a slowdown in global growth in the coming months.

“With the likelihood of US economy slowing down after a continued 10-year expansion and slowing Chinese growth cycle, US dollar is depreciating and its 10-year bond rates are dropping, which is prompting investors to turn to more attractive investment options,” he said, adding the upward revision in prices of the yellow metal is likely to continue for a while.

