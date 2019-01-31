Foxconn to set up R and D centre for artificial intelligence in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major development that will place Hyderabad in an advantageous position in “smart manufacturing”, the Taiwan-based Foxconn Technology Group has decided to set up an advanced Industrial Artificial Intelligence Research and Development Centre in Hyderabad.

Foxconn Industrial Internet Company Limited (FII), a subsidiary of Foxconn Technology Group, has chosen Hyderabad to set up the Advanced Industrial Artificial Intelligence Research and Development Centre in collaboration with the State Telangana. This is Foxconn’s first centre in Industrial AI research outside Taiwan.

According to sources, the research and development platform would provide technological services and smart manufacturing solutions to Foxconn Group with a vision to integrate and incorporate cloud computing, mobile devices, IoT, big data, AI, network transmission, and automated robotics with 8K+5G, according to a release.Foxconn will set up this in collaboration with the academic and industrial ecosystem in India with Hyderabad as its base.