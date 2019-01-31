Home Business

GDP growth rate for 2017-18 revised upwards to 7.2 per cent  from 6.7 per cent

According to the Central Statistics Office, the real GDP at constant prices grew by Rs 8.82 lakh crores from 2016-17 to 2017-18.

Published: 31st January 2019 06:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 11:16 PM   |  A+A-

gdp

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government Thursday revised the economic growth rate upwards to 7.2 per cent for 2017-18 from the 6.7 per cent estimated earlier, mainly driven by performance of farm sector.

"Real GDP or GDP at constant (2011-12) prices for 2017-18 and 2016-17 stand at Rs 131.80 lakh crore and Rs 122.98 lakh crore, respectively, showing growth of 7.2 per cent during 2017-18 and 8.2 per cent during 2016-17 (from earlier estimate of 7.1 per cent)," the CSO said.

For the current fiscal, in May, the CSO in its advance estimate had projected a growth rate of 7.2 per cent.

The 2017-18 growth is lowest in four years. The previous low at 6.4 per cent was recorded in 2013-14.

"The First Revised Estimates for 2017-18 have been compiled using industry-wise/institution-wise detailed information instead of using the benchmark-indicator method employed at the time of release of Provisional Estimates on 31st May, 2018," said the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The CSO has also released the Second Revised Estimates of National Income, Consumption Expenditure, Saving and Capital Formation for 2016-17.

The statistics office further said growth in the Gross Value Added (GVA) during 2017-18 was 6.9 per cent, down from 7.9 per cent in the previous fiscal.

During 2017-18, the GVA growth rates of primary (comprising agriculture, forestry, fishing and mining and quarrying), secondary (manufacturing, electricity, gas, water supply and other utility services, and construction) and tertiary (services) sectors have been estimated as 5 per cent, 6 per cent and 8.1 per cent as against a growth of 6.8 per cent, 7.5 per cent and 8.4 per cent, respectively, in the previous year.

As regards the per capita income, the CSO's first revised estimate said it was Rs 1,04,659 and Rs 1,14,958 for 2016-17 and 2017-18, respectively.

Gross Capital Formation (GCF), a barometer of investment activities, at current prices has been estimated at Rs 55.27 lakh crore for 2017-18, compared to Rs 47.41 lakh crore during 2016-17.

Giving reasons for variations in growth figures between provisional estimates (released in May 2018) and first revised estimates of GVA, CSO said it is based on updated figures on new data related to crop production and financial data.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GDP growth Central Statistics Office India GDP rate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
A massive fire broke out at the All India Industrial exhibition (AIIE) or Numaish during the late hours of Wednesday sending panic waves among the thousands present. | PTI
Major fire at Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds, several stalls gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp