High sales volume pushes Bajaj Auto third-quarter net profit up 20 per cent

The domestic motorcycle sales in the third quarter stood at 6,44,093 units compared to 4,66,431 units in the year-ago period.

Bajaj Auto Ltd plant in Pune (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The consolidated net profit of Bajaj Auto for the December quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY19) saw a 20.49 per cent increase at Rs 1,220.77 crore, on account of higher sales volume, according to a BSE filing by the company on Wednesday. Bajaj had posted a net profit of Rs 1,013.16 crore in the third quarter of FY 2017-18.

The company’s total income during Q3FY19 rose 19.49 per cent to Rs 7,879.34 crore, against Rs 6,595.22 crore it reported in Q3FY18, the filing said. Total sales volume stood at 12,59,828 units, up 26 per cent as against 10,01,469 units in the same quarter of 2017-18.

The Pune-based company said total exports were at 5,24,717 units in the reported quarter as compared to 4,24,915 units in the same period last year, an increase of 23 per cent.Shares of Bajaj Auto were trading 1.32 per cent lower at Rs 2,533 apiece on BSE.  

A7,879.34 cr was the total revenue of Bajaj Auto during Dec quarter of FY19. 12,59,828 was the company’s sales volume for the quarter under review

