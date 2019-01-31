Indian Oil net profit falls 90 per cent on inventory losses  

ENS Economic Bureau By

Express News Service

Public sector oil major Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Wednesday reported a 91 per cent fall in its third quarter net profit, primarily due to lower refining margins and inventory losses due to falling crude oil prices.The company posted a net profit of `716.82 crore in October-December 2018 compared to `7,883.22 crore reported in the year-ago period, said IOC Chairman Sanjiv Singh. “The variation is mainly on account of inventory losses which were partly made up from forex gains,” he pointed out.

With international oil prices diving over the quarter, the company posted inventory losses on stock it had bought while prices were high, suffering an inventory loss of `6,655 crore in the quarter, in contrast to an inventory gain of `5,220 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. However, Singh also said that this fall had been offset partially by `2,084 crore gains from foreign exchange

The company’s refining margins took a beating, coming in at $1.15 for turning every barrel of crude oil into fuel in the quarter, compared to a gross refinery margin (GRM) of $12.32 per barrel in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Excluding inventory losses, refinery margin was $5.12 per barrel in the third quarter as opposed to $7.42 a year ago, Singh said, adding that the GRMs were higher than Singapore average.

The company’s turnover recorded a rise to `1.6 lakh crore from `1.32 lakh crore during the third quarter, with domestic fuel sales up 3 per cent at 21.5 million tonne (MT) while its refineries turned almost 19 MT of crude oil into fuel in the quarter. This is in comparison with 18.23 MT crude throughput in October-December 2017.IOC Director (Finance) A K Sharma said the company’s borrowings went up by `5,000-6,000 crore in the quarter as the government delayed payment of LPG and kerosene subsidy.