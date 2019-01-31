Home Business

India’s unemployment rate highest in 45 years: Report

The survey is the first solid assessment of the country's employment status since November 2016, when Modi jolted the nation with demonetisation.

Published: 31st January 2019

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Online Desk

India's unemployment rate rose to a 45-year high during 2017-2018, according to a survey conducted by the National Sample Survey Office.

The assessment conducted by the NSSO revealed that the unemployment rate stood at 6.1 per cent, which is the highest since 1972-1973, Business Standard reported. According to the data, the unemployment rate stood at 7.8 per cent in urban areas, while it was 5.3 per cent in the rural areas. 

The acting chairman of the National Statistical Commission and another member who reviewed the jobs data resigned this week, citing a delay in the survey's release. PC Mohan, the head of the NSC, said he and his colleague J Meenakshi were disappointed with the non-publication of the data which was supposed to be released in December. The duo alleged the interference of other state agencies over backdated GDP data.

The survey is the first solid assessment of the country's employment status since November 2016, when Modi jolted the nation with demonetisation, the report stated. 

The Indian economy has been expanding at a rate of over 7 per cent annually, one of the fastest in the world. However, the uneven growth has resulted in a dearth of jobs, which has put pressure on Modi who is striving hard to retain power in the general elections due by May.

The country has lost as many as 11 million jobs last year, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, an independent think-tank.

