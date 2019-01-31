Home Business

Investments gathering pace, indicates report

'Investments are back. The long and painful process of cleaning up banks’ balance sheets, dealing with stressed assets and improving the policy environment is finally starting to bear fruit.'

Published: 31st January 2019 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The investment cycle may be turning though the pick-up may not be in full throttle, and 2019 could be the year of investments finally, according to a report by the HDFC Bank’s Treasury Team. The report also points out that government expenditure is not the lone contributor, private investments are also showing signs of genuine traction across a number of sectors.

“Investments are back. The long and painful (ongoing) process of cleaning up banks’ balance sheets, dealing with stressed assets and improving the policy environment is finally starting to bear fruit,” the report said, “The pickup is not all government-led. Private capex cycle is also reviving. The private capex upturn not broad-based yet, led by manufacturing.”

Though the Central Statistical Organisation’s GDP estimates of 7.2 per cent for 2018-19 is lower than the potential growth rate of 8 per cent, it is impressive given the shocks the economy had seen and the gloomy global growth scenario, the report remarked.

Investment was the largest contributor to that growth, with gross fixed capital formation growing at 12.2 per cent in 2018-19, the highest rate since 2008 financial crisis.

“To put things in perspective, the investment growth rate over the previous five years was 5.4 per cent (2014-15 to 2017-18). In fact, for 2018-19, investment growth has been almost double of the growth recorded in private consumption (6.4 per cent YoY),” the report said.

Key numbers to note are the share of private consumption to GDP that declined from 59.1 per cent in 2017-18 to 58.4 per cent in 2018-19 and share of investment to normal GDP that picked up to 29.5 per cent in 2018-19 after remaining stagnant at 28.5 per cent in the previous three years.

Some of the other noteworthy observations made by the report are that de-bottlenecking in the economy has led to an increase in capital productivity, capacity utilisation has risen above the long-term average, and on the funding side, credit growth, PE capital and FDI has risen. The Incremental Capital Output Ratio, a measure of capital productivity, has improved, the report said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HDFC Investment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
A massive fire broke out at the All India Industrial exhibition (AIIE) or Numaish during the late hours of Wednesday sending panic waves among the thousands present. | PTI
Major fire at Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds, several stalls gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp