Investments gathering pace, indicates report

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The investment cycle may be turning though the pick-up may not be in full throttle, and 2019 could be the year of investments finally, according to a report by the HDFC Bank’s Treasury Team. The report also points out that government expenditure is not the lone contributor, private investments are also showing signs of genuine traction across a number of sectors.

“Investments are back. The long and painful (ongoing) process of cleaning up banks’ balance sheets, dealing with stressed assets and improving the policy environment is finally starting to bear fruit,” the report said, “The pickup is not all government-led. Private capex cycle is also reviving. The private capex upturn not broad-based yet, led by manufacturing.”

Though the Central Statistical Organisation’s GDP estimates of 7.2 per cent for 2018-19 is lower than the potential growth rate of 8 per cent, it is impressive given the shocks the economy had seen and the gloomy global growth scenario, the report remarked.

Investment was the largest contributor to that growth, with gross fixed capital formation growing at 12.2 per cent in 2018-19, the highest rate since 2008 financial crisis.

“To put things in perspective, the investment growth rate over the previous five years was 5.4 per cent (2014-15 to 2017-18). In fact, for 2018-19, investment growth has been almost double of the growth recorded in private consumption (6.4 per cent YoY),” the report said.

Key numbers to note are the share of private consumption to GDP that declined from 59.1 per cent in 2017-18 to 58.4 per cent in 2018-19 and share of investment to normal GDP that picked up to 29.5 per cent in 2018-19 after remaining stagnant at 28.5 per cent in the previous three years.

Some of the other noteworthy observations made by the report are that de-bottlenecking in the economy has led to an increase in capital productivity, capacity utilisation has risen above the long-term average, and on the funding side, credit growth, PE capital and FDI has risen. The Incremental Capital Output Ratio, a measure of capital productivity, has improved, the report said.