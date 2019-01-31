Home Business

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders IPO likely by February end

Published: 31st January 2019 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

By M C Vaijayanthi
Express News Service

Mumbai-based defence warships, frigates and submarine-builder Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is likely to come out with an initial public offer (IPO) of shares by the latter half of February, sources said. The government, which owns the firm, plans to sell around 2.24 crore shares or 10 per cent stake as part of its disinvestment programme to raise around Rs 800 to Rs 900 crore.

The share sale was originally planned for September, around the time when the other defence public sector undertaking Garden Reach Shipbuilders’ issue was launched. However, poor market conditions made it difficult for GRSE to sail through and other offers from the PSU stable were put on hold. Mazagon Dock has the distinction of being the only defence shipyard to build conventional submarines.

Mazagon Dock had an order book from the Ministry of Defence to the tune of Rs 52,760.8 crore – mainly constituting orders for the building and construction of four ‘P-158’ destroyers, four ‘P-174A’ stealth frigates and five Scorpene class submarines for the Indian Navy. While the orders to the company so far has been on a nomination basis, the orders could be a combination of competitive bidding as well on nomination basis. 

For the financial year ended March 2017, Mazagon posted revenues of Rs 4,300 crore and a post-tax profit of Rs 550 core. The IPO is being managed by Axis, Edelweiss, IDFC, JM Financial and Yes Securities. Last year also saw several other defences PSU IPOs, like that of Bharat Dynamics, Hindustan Aeronautics and Mishra Dhatu Nigam.

ITI follow on public offer
Meanwhile, telecom equipment maker ITI Ltd has also got SEBI approval to make a follow on public offer (FPO) to meet the mandatory listing requirement of 25 per cent public shareholding in a company. Currently, the government, including a minor shareholding by the government of Karnataka, holds 90 per cent stake in the company.

ITI had filed the draft prospectus with SEBI for approval in September last year, stating that fresh shares to the tune of 18 crore would be made in the FPO and proceeds of the issue would be used for meeting working capital requirements, repayment of loans and other corporate purposes.

IPO Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

