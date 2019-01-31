Paytm enters online hotel booking business

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Paytm has entered the domestic hotel booking business, with the acquisition of Noida-based last-minute luxury hotel-booking platform NightStay. There have been reports earlier that the company was in talks to acquire NightStay for around Rs 142 crore.

Paytm on Wednesday said it also plans to invest Rs 500 crore in scaling up its operations and has partnered with over 5,000 hotels across the budget, luxury and business segments. These include the Zuri, Sarovar, Treebo, Vresorts, Sterling, Ginger and Bloomrooms, among others.

“We want to offer the broadest travel selection on our platform and look forward to continuing our expansion with the help of our trusted travel partners,” said Madhur Deora, Chief Financial Officer, Paytm.