Home Business

Rupee gains 26 paise to 70.86/USD in early trade as Fed keeps rates unchanged

The rupee opened strong at 70.92 at the interbank forex market then gained further ground and touched 70.86 amid weakening of the American currency, displaying gains of 26 paise over its last close.

Published: 31st January 2019 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

rupee, money

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Sindhu)

By PTI

MUMBAI:  The rupee appreciated by 26 paise to 70.86 against the US dollar in opening trade Thursday, driven by weakening of the greenback in overseas markets after the US Fed kept interest rate unchanged.

The US dollar weakened in the overseas market after the Federal Reserve left the key US lending rate unchanged on Wednesday, and said it would be "patient" about making any further changes.

Besides selling of the American currency by exporters, forex traders said fresh foreign fund inflows and positive opening in domestic equities also supported the rupee up move, while surging crude oil prices restricted the uptrend.

The rupee opened strong at 70.92 at the interbank forex market then gained further ground and touched 70.86 amid weakening of the American currency, displaying gains of 26 paise over its last close.

The rupee Wednesday had weakened by just 1 paise to close at 71.12 against the US dollar.

Foreign funds purchased shares worth Rs 130.25 crore from the capital markets on a net basis, and domestic institutional investors also bought shares worth Rs 502.26 crore Wednesday, provisional data showed.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, was trading higher at per 62.20 barrel up by 0.89 per cent. Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading higher by 246.08 points, or 0.65 per cent to quote at 35,822.38 while the NSE Nifty was trading at 10,705.60, higher by 53.80 points, or 0.51 per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rupee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
A massive fire broke out at the All India Industrial exhibition (AIIE) or Numaish during the late hours of Wednesday sending panic waves among the thousands present. | PTI
Major fire at Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds, several stalls gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp