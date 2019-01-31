Startup investors are in tax hell in India

By Bloomberg

About three years ago, Anup Kuruvilla left his corporate banking job in Hong Kong to return to Bangalore and assemble a group of wealthy individuals willing to place small, early-stage bets on fledgling founders.

1Crowd, the platform Kuruvilla and his partners helped set up, has 500 investors. Members co-invest with 1Crowd Fund, sharing the risks in mentoring young ventures: Some are bound to fold. The first successful exit, likely to occur when any of 1Crowd’s current stable of 21 firms goes in for Series B funding, is still some ways off. The name of the game is patience.

And that’s one thing in short supply with the Indian government. The revenue authorities have been hounding tiny companies over money raised from investors, claiming their valuations are fraudulent and slapping them with a 30 percent tax, as though the fundraising is income. The “angel tax”has left early-stage investors exasperated. A recent clarification on how startups can seek exemption from the levy has made things more complicated.

Yet the tax department’s overreach hasn’t dimmed the Indian startup community’s optimism. There are three reasons: last year’s $16 billion sale of Bangalore-based Flipkart Online Services Pvt. to Walmart Inc.; crashing local data prices; and the embrace of artificial intelligence by the outsourcing industry.

Serving the U.S. business market from afar has been the traditional route to success for Indian tech. From the days of the Y2K bug, throwing cheap and abundant code-writing talent at business problems of Fortune 500 corporations is what earned Bangalore its edge.

But exploiting labour-cost arbitrage with the West to become the next Infosys Ltd. isn’t what excites the technology hub today. Gururaj Potnis, who cut his teeth in outsourcing, is building HappiDoc, which uses machine learning to help the global pharma industry connect with doctors online more effectively than via salespeople. (American urologists are more likely to open emails sent to them at noon, while gynecologists prefer to sift through marketing material at 6 a.m. Don’t ask why that’s so, Potnis tells me.)