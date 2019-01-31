Home Business

LPG price reduced: Subsidised cylinder rate down by Rs 1.46, non-subsidised by Rs 30

Following a third straight monthly reduction in LPG rate, a 14.2-kg subsidised LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 493.53.

Published: 31st January 2019 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 10:19 PM   |  A+A-

Without user consent, LPG subsidy of Rs 168 crore sent to Airtel payments bank accounts

Representative image ( Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Domestic cooking gas (LPG) price was cut by Rs 1.46 per cylinder on Thursday, the third straight reduction in a month's time due to tax impact on the reduced market rate of the fuel.

A 14.2-kg subsidised LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 493.53 in the national capital from midnight of Thursday as against Rs 494.99 currently, Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the country's largest fuel retailer, said in a statement.

This is the third straight monthly reduction in LPG rate. On December 1, subsidised LPG price was cut by Rs 6.52 per bottle and by Rs 5.91 on January 1. IOC said non-subsidised or market priced LPG rates have been cut by a Rs 30 per cylinder "due to a fall in the price of LPG in the international market and strengthening of US dollar-rupee exchange rate".

It will now cost Rs 659 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi. The reduction comes on the back of a steep Rs 120.50 cut on January 1 and Rs 133 on December 1. All LPG consumers buy the fuel at market price. The government, however, subsidises 12 cylinders of 14.2-kg each per households in a year by providing the subsidy amount directly in bank accounts of users.

This subsidy amount varies from month to month depending on the changes in the average international benchmark LPG rate and foreign exchange rate. When international rates move up, the government provides a higher subsidy. And when they come down, a subsidy is cut.

As per tax rules, GST on LPG has to be calculated at the market rate of the fuel. The government may choose to subsidise a part of the price but tax will have to be paid at market rates.

So, with the fall in market price or non-subsidised LPG price, the tax incidence on subsidised cooking fuel has also come down, leading to the current price reduction. "Accordingly, the upfront cash payment by the consumer of domestic LPG will also reduce by Rs 30 per cylinder. Domestic LPG consumer will now be required to make an upfront cash payment of Rs 659 a cylinder in place of Rs 689 per cylinder," IOC said.

Subsidised cooking gas consumers will get Rs 165.47 per cylinder subsidy in their bank accounts for the month of February, down from Rs 194.01 in January. The subsidy transfer in the customer's bank account has been reduced from Rs 433.66 in November and Rs 308.60 in December.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Oil Corp LPG rate LPG cylinder price LPG subsidy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
A massive fire broke out at the All India Industrial exhibition (AIIE) or Numaish during the late hours of Wednesday sending panic waves among the thousands present. | PTI
Major fire at Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds, several stalls gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp