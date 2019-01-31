Home Business

Thermax inaugurates Rs 166 crore manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Energy and environment solutions provider Thermax Thursday inaugurated its new manufacturing facility in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, built with an investment of Rs 166 crore.

"The company's latest production unit will manufacture a wide range of vapour absorption machines comprising chillers, heat pumps and heaters in its first phase. Constructed on a 40-acre plot in the domestic tariff zone at Sri City with an investment of Rs 166 crore (USD 23 million) in phase I, the unit has a capacity to produce 400 machines per year," Thermax said in a BSE filing.

The new plant will also be an important manufacturing hub for Thermax's global operations that will augment its export capabilities, Thermax Chairperson Meher Pudumjee said.

This is the ninth manufacturing plant of Thermax in India, out of the fifteen hubs spread across India, China, Germany, Denmark, Indonesia and Poland.

