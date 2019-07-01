Home Business

Anil Ambani may sell or lease out his Mumbai HQ to cut debt: Report

The 700,000 sq ft Reliance Centre may fetch about Rs 1,500-2,000 crore if it is sold. 

Published: 01st July 2019 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

Reliance Communication Ltd. Chairman Anil Ambani

Chairman of Reliance Group Anil Ambani (File Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Businessman and chairman of Reliance Group Anil Ambani may either sell his headquarters in Santacruz or give it on long-term lease to pay debts, said three people familiar with the development.

Ambani's firm has been in talks with a group of global private equity firms including Blackstone and another US-based fund in this regard.

The 700,000 sq ft Reliance Centre is likely to fetch as much as Rs 1,500-2,000 crore if it is sold. 

Ambani, during an interview to ET, had said that Reliance Capital has a debt of Rs 18,000 crore. “Plans are afoot to make the group debt free in the next one year,” he said. A Reliance Group spokesperson confirmed it was looking to monetise its real estate assets. 

If the property is sold or leased out, Ambani will move back to his Ballard Estate office in south Mumbai, they said. 

“Anil Ambani is looking for the outright sale of the property or could give it on a long-term lease — both options are on the table,” one of the persons was quoted as saying by ET. 

The Reliance Group “is looking to monetise its real estate as it aims to generate cash to pay off debt obligations after rating firms cut the creditworthiness of various group companies,” the person added. 

It may appoint property consultant JLL to advise on the deal, the report added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anil Ambani Reliance group Reliance Capital Reliance Centre Anil Ambani debt
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Koyambedu junction during the flash strike called by MTC conductors and drivers | P Jawahar
WATCH: This is how the MTC flash strike affected traffic in Chennai
World Cup 2019: More changes in store for India against Bangladesh?
Gallery
It was a thrilling encounter at Chester-le-street between two sides who are already out of the tournament
Nicholas Pooran's century in vain as Sri Lanka edge past West Indies
The 11th edition of the Chennai Rainbow Pride saw hundreds of individuals from LGBTQIA and ally community parade the streets on Sunday. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Madras Rainbow marches on...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp