Home Business

ICICI Bank lowers lending rates by 10 bps

The bank has cut its marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) across all tenors by 0.10 percent.

Published: 01st July 2019 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

Logo of ICICI Bank at its headquarters in Mumbai

Logo of ICICI Bank at its headquarters in Mumbai (File | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The second largest private sector lender ICICI Bank has cut its lending rates by 0.10 percent which will make all the loans cheaper, sources said on Monday.

The move comes weeks after it cut its deposit rates and amid calls for banks to quickly pass on the benefits of rate cuts by the RBI, which stands at a full 75 bps since February. The bank has cut its marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) across all tenors by 0.10 percent, they said adding the new rates are effective immediately.

The one-year MCLR, to which a majority of loans like residential mortgages and auto loans are tied, now stands at 8.65 percent, they said. Top private sector lenders, including ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank had initiated deposit cuts between 0.10 and 0.25 percent in the middle of June across select buckets.

It remains to be seen if other banks have also followed suit by announcing reductions in their rates. At the June 6 review, the Reserve Bank had said banks have cut rates by a measly 0.21 percent as against the 0.50 percent cut in key rates, and had asked banks to do more.

The same day, it cut the key policy rate by another 0.25 percent and also hinted at further easing by shifting its stance to accommodatory from neutral, taking the total quantum of rate cut to 0.75 percent in 2019.

The RBI initiated the rate action with an eye to prop up the sagging growth amidst a sustained period of inflation trending below the 4 percent set for the central bank as part of the medium-term inflation targeting framework.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Marginal cost of funds based lending rate ICICI Bank ICICI bank rep rate cut ICICI Bank interest rate deduction
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File |EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Colours galore as city embraces diversity
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM
Gallery
India lost but the World Cup won as three semi spots still remain empty | AP
England keep semi-final hopes alive after inflicting India's first World Cup 2019 loss
Eight government servants, working in different departments across Bengaluru, were recognised for their unflinching commitment to creating a better city with their actions. They were honoured at the ‘Seva Samman’ awards, an initiative of The New Sunday Express, on 29 June 2019. Click to know more about these unsung heroes!
Meet the 8 unsung heroes who are creating a better Bengaluru!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp