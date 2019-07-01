Home Business

India's manufacturing sector growth moderates in June amid softer rise in orders: PMI

This is the 23rd consecutive month that the manufacturing PMI has remained above the 50-point mark.

Published: 01st July 2019 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

Industrial output

In PMI parlance, a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below that denotes contraction.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian manufacturing sector growth moderated in June, largely owing to softer increase in new work intakes, which in turn translated into slower rises in output and employment, a monthly survey said Monday.

The IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) was at 52.1 in June, down from May's three-month high of 52.7, indicating a slight setback in the Indian manufacturing sector.

This is the 23rd consecutive month that the manufacturing PMI has remained above the 50-point mark. In PMI parlance, a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below that denotes contraction.

ALSO READ | Personalised interactions key for brand growth in India

"Gauges of factory orders, production, employment and exports remained inside growth territory, but rates of expansion softened in all cases as domestic and international demand showed some signs of fading," said Pollyanna de Lima, Principal Economist at IHS Markit.

According to the survey, consumer goods was the key source of growth, where robust increases in sales, output and employment were registered.

Modest expansions in production and new work were noted in the intermediate goods category, but jobs stagnated. At the same time, operating conditions in the capital goods sector were broadly unchanged.

ALSO READ | India needs to aspire for higher growth: Experts

Meanwhile, growth of new export orders also showed signs of weakness.

"Also, a further decline in unfinished business points to excess capacity among goods producers, meaning that job creation may come to a halt in the near term should demand growth fail to revive," Lima added.

On the prices front, June data continued to show only a moderate increase in input costs and enabled firms to lower charges.

Easing price pressure might prompt the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to continue with its dovish stance in its upcoming policy review in August.

In the June review, RBI had cut key lending rates by 0.25 per cent for the third time this year to spur economic growth.

"Firms tried to boost sales by offering price discounts for their goods, in light of subdued rises in cost burdens. Tamed cost inflation may assist competitive pricing and lift demand to a meaningful extent as we head into the second half of 2019." Going ahead, manufacturers remained upbeat about growth prospects in June, with marketing initiatives, stable political conditions and forecasts of a pick-up in demand underpinning positive sentiment.

However, the degree of optimism weakened slightly from that recorded in May.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manufacturing Sector Growth Indian manufacturing sector RBI
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File |EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Colours galore as city embraces diversity
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM
Gallery
Eight government servants, working in different departments across Bengaluru, were recognised for their unflinching commitment to creating a better city with their actions. They were honoured at the ‘Seva Samman’ awards, an initiative of The New Sunday Express, on 29 June 2019. Click to know more about these unsung heroes!
Meet the 8 unsung heroes who are creating a better Bengaluru!
'Raatchasi' sees Jyotika play Geetha Rani, a government school teacher who questions the establishment, and  strives to make the school better and more accessible to kids below the poverty line. Here are 5 other movies from Tamil and Malayalam that falls
Loved 'Ratchasi' trailer? Here are 5 south Indian school dramas to watch ahead of the Jyothika-starrer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp