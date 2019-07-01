Home Business

No bank has power to employ bouncers to recover loans: MoS Finance Anurag Thakur

Singh also said there is a clear directive of the central bank to appoint recovery agents only after proper police verification and fulfilling other relevant formalities.

Published: 01st July 2019 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

MoS Finance Anurag Thakur

MoS Finance Anurag Thakur (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: No bank has the power to employ bouncers for forceful recovery of loans from customers, Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Singh also said there is a clear directive of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to appoint recovery agents only after proper police verification and fulfilling other relevant formalities.  "No one has any power to appoint any musclemen or bouncers for recovery of loans forcefully," he said during the Question Hour.

Thakur said the RBI has issued 'Guidelines on Fair Practices Code for Lenders' which are required to be adopted by banks, duly approved by their Board. "The said circular prohibits lenders from resorting to undue harassment in recovering loans, viz. , persistently bothering borrowers at odd hours, use of muscle power for recovery of loans etc," he said.

The minister said with regard to complaints, the RBI has informed that complaints received by it regarding violation of the said guidelines and abusive practices followed by banks' recovery agents are viewed seriously. "In such cases, the RBI can consider banning the bank concerned from engaging recovery agents in a particular area for a specified period. In case of persistent breach of above guidelines, the RBI can also consider extending the period or the area where the bank concerned is barred from engaging recovery agents," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anurag Thakur Debt recovery agents Bank bouncers Banks loan recovery bouncers
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Koyambedu junction during the flash strike called by MTC conductors and drivers | P Jawahar
WATCH: This is how the MTC flash strike affected traffic in Chennai
World Cup 2019: More changes in store for India against Bangladesh?
Gallery
It was a thrilling encounter at Chester-le-street between two sides who are already out of the tournament
Nicholas Pooran's century in vain as Sri Lanka edge past West Indies
The 11th edition of the Chennai Rainbow Pride saw hundreds of individuals from LGBTQIA and ally community parade the streets on Sunday. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Madras Rainbow marches on...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp