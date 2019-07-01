Home Business

Sensex soars 292 points on easing trade war concerns

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, HDFC twins, IndusInd Bank and RIL, rallying up to 3.23 per cent.

Published: 01st July 2019 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty,

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex Monday rallied 292 points following the US-China trade war truce that calmed investor jitters globally.

After surging over 370 points during the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 291.86 points, or 0.74 per cent, higher at 39,686.50.

The index hit an intra-day high of 39,764.82 and a low of 39,541.09. The broader NSE Nifty too jumped 76.75 points, or 0.65 per cent, to end at 11,865.60. The index touched an intra-day high of 11,884.65 and a low of 11,830.80.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, HDFC twins, IndusInd Bank and RIL, rallying up to 3.23 per cent.

On the other hand, ONGC, HCL Tech, Maruti, HUL, Asian Paints and Vedanta fell up to 3.99 per cent. Sectorally, BSE realty, auto, finance and bankex were among the top gainers, rising up to 2.59 per cent.

Analysts said domestic equities followed global bullish trading pattern in the wake of US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreeing to restart the trade tariff negotiations.

In Asia, shares in China and Japan rose, while Hong Kong and South Korea traded lower. Indices in Europe were also trading significantly higher in their respective early sessions.

Meanwhile, easing concerns over trade issues between India and the US too boosted market sentiment here, traders said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump, at the G20 meeting on Friday, agreed for an early meeting of their commerce ministers to sort out concerns over bilateral trade disputes.

Market is also upbeat amid expectations of reforms from the upcoming Union Budget, they added.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee slipped 3 paise to 69.03 against the US dollar intra-day. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, surged 2.75 per cent to USD 66.52 per barrel

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sensex Closing sensex Nifty BSE Sensex
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Koyambedu junction during the flash strike called by MTC conductors and drivers | P Jawahar
WATCH: This is how the MTC flash strike affected traffic in Chennai
World Cup 2019: More changes in store for India against Bangladesh?
Gallery
It was a thrilling encounter at Chester-le-street between two sides who are already out of the tournament
Nicholas Pooran's century in vain as Sri Lanka edge past West Indies
The 11th edition of the Chennai Rainbow Pride saw hundreds of individuals from LGBTQIA and ally community parade the streets on Sunday. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Madras Rainbow marches on...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp