SpiceJet starts daily direct flight between Guwahati and Dhaka

An official release said the flight service was the result of the CM’s request to the Centre to consider connecting Guwahati to the capitals of ASEAN countries through a scheme similar to UDAN.

Published: 01st July 2019

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: SpiceJet on Monday launched the first ever Guwahati-Dhaka daily flight service. 

The flight will depart Guwahati at 11.55 am. The flight to Guwahati will leave Dhaka at 2.10 pm (local time).

Flagging off the service, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said direct air connectivity between Assam and the capitals of South East Asian countries was the goal of his government.

An official release said the flight service was the result of the CM’s request to the Centre to consider connecting Guwahati to the capitals of ASEAN countries through a scheme similar to UDAN with viability gap funding (VGF) whenever needed.

“The Assam government has committed Rs.100 crore per year for three years under VGF. Another Guwahati-Bangkok flight service is also likely to be started in the next few months along with flights to Kathmandu, Yangon, Hanoi and Kuala Lumpur,” the release said.

Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner in India, Shah Mohammad Tanvir Monsur, hailed the historic moment. He said patients from Bangladesh could now travel to Guwahati for treatment.

