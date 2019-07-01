West Bengal exceeds GST collection target in March 2019

Home Business

Published: 01st July 2019 10:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 10:39 PM   |  A+A-

Amit Mitra

West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra | PTI

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal has exceeded the Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection target of 14 per cent in the month of March 2019, the assembly was informed Monday.

"Our record in terms of GST collection has been one of the best in the country. The state has exceeded the GST collection target of 14 per cent in the month of March 2019," Finance Minister Amit Mitra Monday said.

While lauding the performance of the state government, Mitra said the government has also increased the expenditure on state development schemes from Rs 57,779 crore to Rs 71,113 crore.

The opposition CPI(M) and Congress MLAs, however, slammed the government for its failure to generate employment in the state and increasing tax collection.

