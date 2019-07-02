Home Business

Airtel Payments Bank ties up with Bharti AXA Life to sell term insurance

Any individual between the ages of 18 and 55 can enrol for this product without the need to undergo a medical examination.

Published: 02nd July 2019 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

Airtel Payments Bank

Airtel Payments Bank

By IANS

NEW DELHI: India's first payments bank Airtel Payments Bank has partnered with Bharti AXA Life Insurance to offer a life term insurance plan through its extensive network of banking points across the country.

The product, Bharti AXA Life POS (Point of Sale) Saral Jeevan Bima Yojana, is a pure life term insurance plan which is aimed at the under-insured and uninsured segments in India. Both the partners will leverage vast network to reach deep rural pockets and serve the under-insured.

Vikas Seth, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Bharti AXA Life Insurance, said: "As a responsible life insurer, we always try to understand the needs of customers and provide solutions that meet their financial requirements. As part of our partnership and strong synergies of customer-centricity, we are offering an affordable pure term insurance plan to the diverse customer base of Airtel Payments Bank across the country to extend protection cover to the uninsured segment of the society and improve their financial security and prosperity."

All Airtel Payments Bank savings bank account customers can purchase the Bharti AXA Life POS Saral Jeevan Bima Yojana through a quick, simple, secure and paperless process at their banking points. While the policy is initially available at Airtel Payments Bank's 25,000 retail outlets, this will soon be expanded to cover over 60,000 banking points.

"We are delighted to partner with Bharti AXA Life Insurance to offer this simple and affordable pure term insurance product to millions of underinsured Indians through our unique and extensive distribution network. Saral Jeevan Bima Yojana effectively complements the existing portfolio of financial inclusion products on our banking platform which include PMJJBY and APY. This association is an important step in our journey towards building a comprehensive product portfolio for a financially inclusive society," said Anubrata Biswas, MD and CEO, Airtel Payments Bank.

Any individual between the ages of 18 and 55 can enrol for this product without the need to undergo a medical examination. The consumers are offered the option to choose a policy cover of either 3 lakh or 5 lakh at affordable premiums. The consumers also get the flexibility of choosing their preferred policy term, premium payment mode, and additional benefits such as pay-out of double the sum assured in case of death due to an accident.

Both Airtel Payments Bank and Bharti AXA Life Insurance, a joint venture between Bharti Enterprises and French insurance major AXA, would provide an end-to-end digital journey with zero documentation and instant confirmation of policy issuance. The life cover option for the customers will soon be extended up to Rs 25 lakh.

Last year, Airtel Payments Bank had also partnered with Bharti AXA Life Insurance to offer Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), a government-backed life insurance scheme, aimed at increasing penetration of life insurance products among the underinsured masses and boosting financial inclusion.

Seth said the company plans to bring more such insurance products which will improve insurance inclusion and penetration in the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Airtel Payments Bank Bharti AXA Life
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp