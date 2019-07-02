Home Business

Budget 2019-20: FIEO for employment-linked tax benefits, cut in corporate tax

FIEO demanded tax deduction on R&D investments, cut in corporate tax, reducing customs duty on capital goods which are not produced in the country.

Published: 02nd July 2019 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

Tax

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Exporters' body FIEO Tuesday urged the government to announce various measures such as employment-linked income tax benefits and set up a fund for marketing purposes to boost the country's outbound shipments in the upcoming Budget.

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) also demanded tax deduction on R&D investments, cut in corporate tax, reducing customs duty on capital goods which are not produced in the country, and higher budgetary allocations for the Department of Commerce.

"We would urge the government to provide income tax relief to units which provide additional employment in export sector," it said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Big push likely for PSU asset monetisation in Budget 2019-20

Incentives should also be provided based on twin criteria of incremental growth in exports and workers, it added.

For small exporters, it said marketing and showcasing of their products in global markets require substantial expenditure and the current support extended through various schemes is grossly inadequate.

"We require an export development fund with a corpus of 0.5 per cent of export value, so that MSMEs aggressively participates in international exhibitions and trade shows," it said.

ALSO READ: Expect first budget of Modi 2.0 to be pro-people

Further the organisation said the budget should encourage domestic manufacturing with a focus on imports substitution.

"On customs front, the instances of inverted duty structure needs to be looked into," it said.

It added that the corporate tax reduction may be extended to all entities.

The country's exports grew by 9 per cent to USD 331 billion in 2018-19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
FIEO Budget 2019 Corporate tax
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp