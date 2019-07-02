Home Business

Cabinet may simplify rules to improve ease of doing business

The index, which ranks 190 countries on the basis of 10 indicators, from starting businesses to resolving insolvencies, ranks New Zealand at the top and India’s main rival China at the 46th rank.

Published: 02nd July 2019 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

Image used for representational purposes.

By Jayanta Roy Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Cabinet is likely to take up some ‘Ease of doing Business’ measures recommended by the finance, industry, corporate affairs, environment and labour ministries, some of which may figure in the Union budget.

These include single-day registration of companies, deemed renewal of licences if the department concerned does not raise any objection within a stipulated period, easier financing norms, and a window for MSME financing, said officials.

Top officials said norms would also be tweaked to do away with many inspections and allow for self-certification. “However, at the same time, penalties for wrong disclosures and self certification may be increased to deter mis-declaration in order to obtain licences or renewals or violations of industrial and labour norms,”  said officials.

New norms also call for nodal officers at various levels to address applications and grievances. They also call for certain standards and mechanisms for consulting industry and other stakeholders on issues such as public service quality.

“When the Insolvency Code is tweaked we will also bring in measures such as allowing group insolvencies, instead of doing insolvencies for each individual firm, pre-packaged insolvencies as also rules for faster IBC clearances for small businesses,” officials  said.

Last year, India dramatically jumped 23 countries to reach the 77th rank in the World Bank’s ‘Ease of Doing Business’. The index, which ranks 190 countries on the basis of 10 indicators, from starting businesses to resolving insolvencies, ranks New Zealand at the top and India’s main rival China at the 46th rank.

Despite the jump in rankings in the last three quarters of 2019, India’s net FDI inflow slowed down and stood at $6.4 billion for the January-March 2019 quarter and unchanged for the year at $30.7 billion, nearly the same as the previous year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ease of doing Business
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Koyambedu junction during the flash strike called by MTC conductors and drivers | P Jawahar
WATCH: This is how the MTC flash strike affected traffic in Chennai
World Cup 2019: More changes in store for India against Bangladesh?
Gallery
It was a thrilling encounter at Chester-le-street between two sides who are already out of the tournament
Nicholas Pooran's century in vain as Sri Lanka edge past West Indies
The 11th edition of the Chennai Rainbow Pride saw hundreds of individuals from LGBTQIA and ally community parade the streets on Sunday. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Madras Rainbow marches on...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp