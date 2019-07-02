Home Business

Government may impose antidumping duty on imports of tin mill flat-rolled steel products from four nations

The finance ministry will take final call on imposition of the duty after considering the recommendations of the directorate.

Published: 02nd July 2019 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

Steel

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government may impose anti-dumping duty on imports of certain types of steel products from the EU, Japan, the US and South Korea, as the commerce ministry has started an investigation into an alleged dumping of the item following complaints from domestic players.

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), under the commerce ministry, has initiated the probe as it has found evidence of dumping of "coated/plated tin mill flat-rolled steel products" from these countries.

"The authority accordingly initiates an investigation into the alleged dumping, and consequent injury to the domestic industry...to determine the existence, degree and effect of alleged dumping," the DGTR said in a notification.

If it would established that dumping is impacting domestic players, it would recommend imposition of a certain amount of anti-dumping duty, which if levied, would be adequate to remove the injury to the domestic industry.

The finance ministry will take final call on imposition of the duty after considering the recommendations of the directorate.

Two firms including Tinplate Company of India have filed an application for imposition of anti-dumping duty on the imports.

The product under consideration is mainly used for packaging of both edible and non-food items.

The period of investigation covers January-December 2018.

However, for the purpose of injury investigation, the period will also cover the data for the 2015-18 period.

Dumping occurs when a foreign company sells an imported product at an artificially low price.

Countries carry out anti-dumping probe to determine whether their domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in cheap imports.

As a counter measure, they impose duties under the multilateral regime of the World Trade Organization.

The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trade practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers with regard to foreign producers and exporters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Steel products
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp