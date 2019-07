By Express News Service

In a bid to pare the Group’s debt, the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Infrastructure is planning to lease out its marquee headquarters —Reliance Center — in suburban Mumbai. Reliance Infrastructure will continue to own the premises and monetisation would be by way of a long-term lease.

The company will utilise 100 per cent of the proceeds for debt reduction, the company said in a statement. The company, which has a debt of about Rs 5,900 crore, aims to be debt-free as early as 2020.