Home Business

MG Motor India ties up with Fortum to set up EV charging stations at showrooms

Fortum India MD Sanjay Aggarwal said there has been an uptake in adoption of electric vehicles (EV) in the last one year.

Published: 02nd July 2019 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 04:35 PM   |  A+A-

MG Motor India President and MD Rajeev Chaba

MG Motor India President and MD Rajeev Chaba (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: MG Motor India Tuesday said it has tied up with Fortum Charge & Drive India to set up charging stations for electric vehicles at its showrooms in five cities, including Delhi-NCR, ahead of the launch of its electric SUV, EZS, later this year.

Under the partnership, Finland-based clean energy major Fortum will install 50 kW DC fast-charging EV stations at MG Motor India's showrooms in Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad by September this year to begin with, the company said in a statement.

"This is in line with our goal to provide accessible EVs to India customers and create an EV ecosystem in India," MG Motor India President and MD Rajeev Chaba said.

He said the company's upcoming launch of MG EZS is aligned with the government's long-term objective to have more EVs on the road in the next few years.

Fortum India MD Sanjay Aggarwal said there has been an uptake in adoption of electric vehicles (EV) in the last one year.

"This collaboration (with MG) will further bolster this growth. As one of the key players, we are constantly evaluating the Indian market for charging infrastructure and will continue to give a pleasant charging experience to EV user," Aggarwal said.

Last month, MG Motor India launched its SUV Hector at an introductory price ranging between Rs 12.18-16.88 lakh.

This will be followed by the five-seater pure electric SUV EZS later this year, the company had said without disclosing date of launch.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MG Motor India Fortum
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp