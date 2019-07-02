Home Business

Most taxpayers don't expect direct tax changes in Budget: Survey

Around 53 per cent of the taxpayers interviewed in the KPMG's pre-budget survey felt that there will not be any major announcement on direct taxes.

Published: 02nd July 2019 11:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

Tax

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A recent survey has shown that majority of the Indian taxpayers do not expect any major changes in the direct tax policy in the upcoming Union Budget to be presented on July 5.

Around 53 per cent of the taxpayers interviewed in the KPMG's pre-budget survey felt that there will not be any major announcement on direct taxes. Around 27 per cent said that there will be major changes, while 20 per cent were not sure of any eventuality, the report showed.

"The new and simplified Direct Tax Code (DTC) being on the anvil, majority of the respondents expect that the Union Budget 2019-20 is unlikely to announce any major direct tax policy amendments.

"The levies like minimum alternate tax, dividend distribution tax, surcharge and cess are also unlikely to change significantly," the report said.

Also, most of the companies surveyed upon do not expect reduction in corporate tax for all firms and LLPs (limited liability partnership).

"Majority of the respondents expect that the corporate tax rate is unlikely to be reduced to 25 per cent as applicable to small companies. The respondents expect that the tax rate for LLPs will be aligned with the tax rate applicable to companies," it said.

The survey also showed that while 46 per cent of the companies with turnover exceeding Rs 250 crore feel that corporate tax will not be reduced to 25 per cent, 39 per cent hope for a cut.

Majority of the respondents also expect that for individuals there will be an increase in the basic tax exemption limit of Rs 2.5 lakh. They also expect a higher tax burden of 40 per cent on "super rich" taxpayers having taxable income of above Rs 10 crore, the survey revealed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Union budget Tax DIRECT TAX Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Budget 2019
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp