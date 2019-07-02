Home Business

NBFC sector calls for urgent attention: SBI report

Highlighting another point of concern, it said that a big push to the term loan will boost the agricultural sector.

Published: 02nd July 2019 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

IL&FS

IL&FS (File Photo | Reuters)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) sector, which is amidst a liquidity crisis after a series of defaults by IL&FS, is in need of urgent attention, an SBI report said on Tuesday.

"Till March 2020, Rs 4.75 trillion of bonds and papers of NBFC sector are set to mature. Further, most of the NBFC exposure is to the realty sector," it said.

"Measures in respect of some lapses in the NBFC sector are required to send a strong message. This is all the more urgent since if the NBFC sector's health does not improve, banks will have to face fresh round of NPA provisions going forward," the report noted.

ALSO READ: RBI sets average base rate of 9.18 per cent for NBFC-MFI borrowers for July quarter

Addressing the NBFC sector issues and making MSMEs the engine of growth should be the focus in the Budget exercise, it stressed.

Highlighting another point of concern, it said that a big push to the term loan will boost the agricultural sector.

Further, setting up of an Agri-marketing Reforms Council (AMRC) on the lines of the GST Council and an exclusive focus on harnessing the rapidly shrinking water resources also deserve higher priority, it said.

Regarding the banking sector, the report stressed on an immediate need to augment the number of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) benches so that the resolution system does not get choked.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NBFC Non Banking Financial Company
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp