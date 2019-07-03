Delhi High Court seeks RBI response regarding PayPal's credibility

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and PayPal to file a reply to a plea alleging that the company PayPal was operating illegally in the country.

A division bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Harishankar issued notices to RBI, ED and PayPal and slotted the matter for hearing on September 18.

The court was hearing a plea filed by Abhi Mishra through his counsel Payal Bahl.

The petitioner stated that Paypal Payments Pvt Ltd was not listed as an authorized operator as per the list of the 'Payment System Operators' authorised by the Reserve Bank of India to set up and operate in India under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007.

The plea said that PayPal payment Pvt Ltd was unauthorized and was illegally operating in India as a Payment Systems in contravention of the Section 4 sub section 1 of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007.

The section clearly mentioned that no person other than the Reserve Bank shall commence or operate a payment system except under and in accordance with an authorization issued by the Reserve Bank under the Act.

Mishra further claimed that Paypal Payments Pvt Ltd was operating as a foreign exchange dealer in contravention of the Foreign Exchange Management Act.

Paypal through its unauthorized operation in India as a Payment and Settlement System has unmonitored and unauthorized access to the personal information such as Aadhaar and PAN.