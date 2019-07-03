Home Business

Former UST Global CEO Sajan Pillai to set up USD 75 million venture capital fund for startups

Sajan Pillai, who retired from UST Global early this year, said he will utilise his time now to help startups, with special focus on Kerala.

Published: 03rd July 2019 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

Former UST Global CEO Sajan Pillai

Former UST Global CEO Sajan Pillai (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sajan Pillai, former CEO of Kerala-based IT major UST Global, has announced plans to set up a $75 million venture capital fund to help startups.

Pillai, who retired from the company early this year, said he will utilise his time now to help startups, with special focus on Kerala.

"Startups here are faced with issues of connecting with the market, mentorship and shortage of funds. All such lacunae will be overcome by our venture capital enterprise. To start with, we are going to invest up to $75 million to help the startups here," he said.

"Concept is a foundry in the present times. We are looking at interesting concepts in areas like healthcare, finance, telecom and retail. An advisory board has been set up to help startups in these sectors. We have already spoken to the largest banks in the world," said Pillai.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sajan Pillai UST Global
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp