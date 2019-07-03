Home Business

HDFC plans to raise Rs 45,000 crore by issuing bonds on private placement

The country's largest mortgage lender will also announce the first quarter earning for the current fiscal on the day of the AGM.

Published: 03rd July 2019 08:12 PM

HDFC

HDFC (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd plans to raise up to Rs 45,000 crore by issuing bonds in various tranches on a private placement basis, the company said Wednesday.

HDFC will take up the proposal for the approval of shareholders at the annual general meeting to be held on August 2, it said in a regulatory filing.

"The board of directors of the Corporation shall consider the issuance of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures, in various tranches under a shelf disclosure document, aggregating Rs 45,000 crore on a private placement basis," HDFC said.

Stock of HDFC closed 0.19 per cent down at Rs 2,489.50 on BSE.

