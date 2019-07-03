Home Business

Japan's medical equipment manufacturer Nemoto Kyorindo to invest in Punjab

With a share of over 90 per cent in the Japanese market, Nemoto was the first company to jointly develop the contrast injector.

Published: 03rd July 2019 06:09 PM

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: Japan's leading medical equipment manufacturer Nemoto Kyorindo on Wednesday announced plans to set up its next facility in Punjab, while indicating interest in the development of Rajpura as an industrial hub on the lines of Neemrana in Rajasthan.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has extended his government's full support to the company, which is among the world's leading producers of surgical tables and contrast agent injectors, and specialises in the field of medical image scanning.

With a share of over 90 per cent in the Japanese market, Nemoto was the first company to jointly develop the contrast injector crucial in the field of cerebral angiography.

Briefing the Chief Minister on the proposed investment, estimated to run into crores of rupees, the company's Chief Executive Officer Kingo Shichinohe said Nemoto had earmarked several sites across Punjab for investment in a phased manner.

Amarinder Singh said his government would facilitate all clearances through the single-window Invest Punjab facility to ensure fast-track implementation of the company's projects.

The Chief Minister said his government was committed to promoting industrial development in the state for which it had already taken various proactive initiatives, including providing power at Rs 5 per unit and an attractive incentive policy for the industry.

The state has all the requisite resources for industrial development, including a hard working worker resource base and peaceful labour relations, he said, urging Nemoto to inspire other Japanese companies to also come and invest in Punjab.

Punjab Japan Japan medical equipment
