Home Business

Safeguarding government customers' data topmost priority: Samsung

South Korean giant Samsung said it would extend its multi-layered security platform 'Knox' to all the devices.

Published: 03rd July 2019 05:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 05:14 PM   |  A+A-

Samsung

Samsung (Photo | Reuters)

By IANS

SEOUL: South Korean giant Samsung on Wednesday said it is developing more powerful, secure and flexible security solutions to protect its customers' privacy and the topmost priority is to safeguard critical data that belong to its government customers worldwide.

The company said it would extend its multi-layered security platform "Knox" to all the devices and appliances to safeguard sensitive information against malware and hackers.

"Governments are our biggest customers in various countries so it becomes important to invest time in the security of critical data that may range from civilian to military. We work closely with the government customers to meet their specific requirements over privacy and security," Nick Dawson, Director B2B Product Management Group Mobile Communications Business at Samsung, told IANS.

ALSO READ: Will hire more talent across verticals - Samsung India

"We also consider privacy and security of an individual's data out top priority. As the largest Android device manufacturer, we are focused on to develop more powerful, secure and flexible security solutions for the customers. The idea is to build further trust among the users for our devices and we have also collaborated with our partners in India to achieve the same," Dawson elaborated.

"Knox" is built into both the hardware and software of Samsung's latest devices. It constantly verifies the integrity of the device through a chain of security checks that begin at the platform level and extend to the operating system and detects any tampering to ensure that your data is always secure.

The platform includes different components of device security, ranging from varying levels of device configuration to a firmly controlled military-grade mobile security platform.

ALSO READ: Leaked Samsung Galaxy Sport show non-rotating thinner bezels

"With 'knox', we have placed several layers of security into the heart of computing devices, securing content from hardware to software," the Samsung executive noted.

"With the introduction of 5G globally, the use of Internet of Things (IoT) devices would definitely grow and with this, the threat of malware attacks would also increase. We are extensively working to create better solutions to protect IoT-driven products with the 'knox'," added Dawson.

The 'knox' platform helps companies ensure that the devices used by employees have isolated personal and business data environments to prevent sensitive company information, in case of risk of loss or theft.

"We want to build most secure devices for our customers and company is working towards this for the last six years," the executive noted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Samsung Government customers data
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp