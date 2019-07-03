Home Business

Tesla breaks all records, delivers 95,200 cars in second quarter of 2019

In the second quarter of 2019, Tesla produced new 72,531 Model 3 sedans and delivered 77,550 of those.

SAN FRANCISCO: Breaking all its previous production and delivery records, Elon Musk's electric car-maker Tesla has achieved a record production of 87,048 vehicles and record deliveries of approximately 95,200 vehicles in the second quarter of 2019.

In the quarter (April-June 2019), Tesla produced new 72,531 Model 3 sedans and delivered 77,550 of those.

In addition, 14,517 new Model SX cars were made and 17,650 of those were delivered.

Customer vehicles in transit at the end of the quarter were over 7,400.

"We made significant progress streamlining our global logistics and delivery operations at higher volumes, enabling cost efficiencies and improvements to our working capital position," the company announced in a blog-post on Tuesday.

"Congratulations Tesla team and thanks to all the new Tesla owners!!" Musk tweeted.

Earlier in June, it was revealed that the EV company has not yet met Musk's 2019 Q2 goal. However, the results have come as a relief to the company, especially after it lost $702 million in the last quarter that sank the company's revenue by 37 per cent.

In the first three months of 2019, the automaker delivered 63,000 vehicles to customers which was a 31 per cent drop compared to the prior quarter and the single largest decline Tesla has ever reported.

Earlier in June, Musk pumped up the workers to hit quarterly goals while managing all the extra production and delivery work piling up toward the end of a quarter

"Orders generated during the quarter exceeded our deliveries, thus we are entering Q3 with an increase in our order backlog. We believe we are well positioned to continue growing total production and deliveries in Q3," the report added.

