Home Business

Union Budget may not be able to provide fiscal stimulus: Kotak

Export duty on iron ore may be reduced to 0 for grades between 58-62 per cent, Kotak said in its budget-related expectations.

Published: 03rd July 2019 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 05:10 PM   |  A+A-

Budget

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By IANS

MUMBAI: The government may not be in a position to provide meaningful fiscal stimulus to the economy through the upcoming Union Budget given India's weak fiscal position, a report said on Wednesday.

The Kotak Securities report said that the scope of lowering tax rates is also thin owing to the government's challenged fiscal position arising from large tax slippages in 2018-19, which will be at the centre of investor focus.

The brokrage house said that the government will have to implement difficult reforms in the budget to increase India's investment rate via improving its ease of doing business rankings and reducing its role in business.

ALSO READ: Budget 2019 - Here are the biggest challenges facing Nirmala Sitharaman 

"In order to present a credible budget, the government will need to revisit tax revenue assumptions in the FY2020 interim budget. We assume that the government will base the FY2020 tax revenue targets on actual FY2019 collections," the Kotak Securities reports said.

Government's focus on increasing the rural spending will be positive for FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) companies as rural consumption is an important growth driver for earnings of India Inc. Moderate hike in cigarette taxation could be positive for ITC as it should be able to pass on the hike, the report said.

ALSO READ: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the Budget's seven-year itch

Kotak also said it expects higher allocation for spending on railways, highways and urban infrastructure, while on banking, it said impetus to the affordable housing segment by way of taxation on housing projects will be positive for NBFCs (non-banking finance companies) exposed to the sector.

On the stressed automobile sector, Kotak said: "We expect the government to rationalise GST to 18 percent for few automobile segments, as lower cost of vehicles would improve the affordability of consumers in this phase of a slowdown."

Export duty on iron ore may be reduced to 0 for grades between 58-62 per cent, Kotak also said in its budget-related expectations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kotak Union Budget Union Budget 2019 Budget 2019
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp