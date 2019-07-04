Home Business

CEA rejects Arvind Subramanian claims on 'overestimated' GDP growth, says hard to create wrong narrative

Former CEA Arvind Subramanian in his research paper last month mentioned that India's growth rate between 2011-12 and 2016-17 was overestimated.

Published: 04th July 2019 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Economic Adviser Dr Krishnamurthy V. Subramanian

Chief Economic Adviser Dr Krishnamurthy V. Subramanian. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chief Economic Adviser K Subramanian Thursday seemed to rubbish his predecessor Arvind Subramanian claim of India overestimating its growth rate, saying that it is very hard to create a narrative which is different from the truth.

Former CEA Arvind Subramanian in his research paper last month mentioned that India's growth rate between 2011-12 and 2016-17 was overestimated.

He argued that methodological changes in calculating GDP had led to overestimating GDP growth by at least 2.5 per cent per year between 2011-12 and 2016-17.

"Let me tell you from my own observation that India is an economy where there are many many touch-points for policy and in the six months that I have been part of the government, I have been able to see it from close quarters because there are several touch points for policy, it is very hard to try and create a narrative which is different from the truth," Subramanian said when asked about concerns raised over the credibility of data.

He also said there are many indicators that contradict claims of the critics of data credibility.

Pointing out that 8 per cent sustained growth is required for achieving USD 5 trillion economies by 2024-25, he said that investment is going to be the key driver for pushing the economy to the top gear and boost job creation.

"Investment cannot go up unless the cost of capital goes down. One key opportunity we have is that the cost of capital internationally is very low, liquidity is very high there and as a result, there is an opportunity for both for firms and sovereign as well to think about going and raising money abroad," he said.

The government is also thinking over liberalising foreign investment norms to further boost investment, he said.

ALSO READ | Economic Survey pitches for well-designed wage system for inclusive growth

The government is expected to further ease the foreign direct investment (FDI) norms with a view to bridging the widening current account deficit (CAD), according to the Economic Survey 2018-19.

It said that from a macro-economic perspective, the deterioration of CAD may be contained if consumption slows in the economy while an increase in investment and exports become the new drivers of the Indian economy.

The CAD increased to USD 57.2 billion or 2.1 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) in 2018-19 as against 1.8 per cent in the previous year.

The CAD, which is the net of foreign exchange inflows and outflows, had stood at USD 48.7 billion in 2017-18.

Subramanian said it is important to note that when the investment goes up unemployment comes down due to the virtuous cycle that kicks in.

ALSO READ | Focus shift from 'dwarf' entities to 'infant' firms must to create jobs, foster growth: Survey

"When the economy is in a virtuous cycle, investment, productivity growth, job creation, demand and exports feed into each other and enable animal spirits in the economy to thrive. In contrast, when the economy is in a vicious cycle, moderation in these variables dampen each other and thereby dampen the animal spirits in the economy," he said.

"As we describe in the next section, our view of the economy in either a virtuous or a vicious cycle with investment as the key driver of this cycle stems from two key departures from the traditional Anglo-Saxon view of the economy," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K Subramanian Arvind Subramanian GDP Growth Budget 2019 Economic Survey 2018-19
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
West Indies capped off their campaign with an entertaining victory | AP
Chris Gayle signs off, teenager impresses as Windies beat Afghanistan
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp