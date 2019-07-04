Home Business

Government may further ease FDI norms to bridge current account deficit: Survey

The CAD, which is the net of foreign exchange inflows and outflows, had stood at USD 48.7 billion in 2017-18.

Published: 04th July 2019 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government is expected to further ease the foreign direct investment (FDI) norms with a view to bridge the widening current account deficit (CAD), according to the Economic Survey 2018-19.

"Government policies are expected to further lift restrictions on FDI inflows, which will continue to increase the stability of sources funding the current account deficit," the survey, tabled in the parliament Thursday.

It said that from a macro-economic perspective, the deterioration of CAD may be contained if consumption slows in the economy while increase in investment and exports become the new drivers of the Indian economy.

The deficit increased to USD 57.2 billion or 2.1 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2018-19 as against 1.8 per cent in the previous year.

The CAD, which is the net of foreign exchange inflows and outflows, had stood at USD 48.7 billion in 2017-18.

ALSO READ: FDI in India grew by six per cent to USD 42 billion in 2019 - UNCTAD

It said the widening of CAD has been driven by a deterioration of trade deficit from 6 per cent of GDP to 6.7 per cent across the two years.

Rise in crude prices in the fourth quarter of 2018-19 and a decline in the growth of merchandise exports have led to the deterioration of trade deficit, it added.

FDI inflows into India have dipped marginally by one per cent to USD 44.37 billion in 2018-19.

The survey stated that among the major economies running current account deficit, India is the largest foreign exchange reserve holder and eighth-largest among all countries of the world.

"India's external debt was USD 521.1 billion at end-December 2018, 1.6 per cent lower than its level at end-March 2018. The key external debt indicators reflect that India's external debt is not unsustainable," it added.

Further, talking about India's exports, it said the composition of exports and import basket has almost remained unchanged in 2018-19 over 2017-18.

Petroleum products, precious stones, drug formulations, gold and other precious metals continue to be top export items.

Crude petroleum, pearl, precious, semi-precious stones and gold remain as top import items.

"Heightened US-China trade tensions has been stated as one of the reasons behind the global slowdown that has spilled into other economies including India through the channel of exports," it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
FDI Foreign Direct Investment Current Account Deficit CAD
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
West Indies capped off their campaign with an entertaining victory | AP
Chris Gayle signs off, teenager impresses as Windies beat Afghanistan
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp