Indian Oil lines up projects in Tamil Nadu totalling Rs 8,520 crore

IOCL would convert the booster station on the Chennai-Tiruchirapalli-Madurai pipeline into a full-fledged terminal.

Indian Oil Corporation

IOCL said that it has undertaken various projects in Tamil Nadu entailing investments worth Rs 8,520 crore

State-owned oil marketing company Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) on Wednesday said that it has undertaken various projects in Tamil Nadu entailing investments worth Rs 8,520 crore, which include setting up of an exclusive jetty, laying of a new 1,250 kms pipeline, a company official said Tuesday. 

IndianOil Executive Director, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, P Jayadevan said that IOCL has commissioned a Rs 90 crore LPG bottling plant in Salem, and around 6,000 metric tonnes of storage is being added in bottling plants in Ennore, Puducherry, Tiruchirapalli, Madurai and Erode. The total value of the projects in the bottling plants is around Rs 260 crore. He added that IOCL would convert the booster station on the Chennai-Tiruchirapalli-Madurai pipeline into a full-fledged terminal. Further, he informed that a new terminal at Asanur (in Villupuram district) was being set up at a cost of Rs 470 crore and 75 acres of land has been taken over from the Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation.  The terminal was expected to be commissioned by June 2021. 

The company was in the process of setting up a new grass root terminal at Vallur near Ennore Port at an estimated cost of Rs 700 crore. This terminal, would receive products from the refinery owned by group company Chennai Petroleum Corporation and Ennore Port and serve Chennai and nearby markets. 
“Considering the increase in demand for LPG and petroleum products, there was a strong need for an own captive jetty at Kamarajar Port as there was heavy congestion and longer detention of tanker vessels,” he said.

