Our team has put in a lot of effort on Economic Survey: CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian

The survey will contain several chapters on the macroeconomy as well as different industry sectors along with future outlook.

Published: 04th July 2019 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Chief Economic Adviser, Government of India

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Economic Survey projecting the state of the economy and outlining the challenges will be tabled in Parliament later on Thursday.

Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian told ANI: "Our team has put in a lot of effort with a lot of dedication. I hope results are good, and we are able to contribute to the ideas for the economy. I hope the almighty bless us."

The survey will contain several chapters on the macroeconomy as well as different industry sectors along with future outlook. It will come a day ahead of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the first budget of the Modi 2.0 government.

