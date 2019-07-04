Our team has put in a lot of effort on Economic Survey: CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
NEW DELHI: The Economic Survey projecting the state of the economy and outlining the challenges will be tabled in Parliament later on Thursday.
Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian told ANI: "Our team has put in a lot of effort with a lot of dedication. I hope results are good, and we are able to contribute to the ideas for the economy. I hope the almighty bless us."
The survey will contain several chapters on the macroeconomy as well as different industry sectors along with future outlook. It will come a day ahead of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the first budget of the Modi 2.0 government.