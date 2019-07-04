Home Business

RBI appoints AK Misra as additional director on Jammu and Kashmir Bank board

The RBI appointed AK Misra as additional director on Wednesday to strengthen the bank's board further.

Published: 04th July 2019 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 06:34 PM   |  A+A-

RBI

RBI (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The Reserve Bank of India has appointed its former executive director AK Misra as additional director on the board of Jammu and Kashmir Bank (J&K Bank), the lender said.

Misra shall hold the office for a period of two years up to July 2, 2021 or till further orders, whichever is earlier, a spokesman of the bank said on Thursday.

The RBI appointed Misra as additional director on Wednesday to strengthen the bank's board further, he said.

The central bank, in its order, said it is of the opinion that it is necessary in public interest and in interest of the bank to appoint additional director on the board of the bank, he said.

Welcoming RBI's decision, J&K Bank Chairman and Managing Director Rajesh Kumar Chhibber said the appointment will further bolster the process of transparency and accountability in the governance framework.

It will also enhance the efficiency of the bank's board as the appointee brings in a wealth of experience and expertise from his earlier assignments at the regulator bank, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir Bank AK Misra Reserve Bank of India RBI
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
West Indies capped off their campaign with an entertaining victory | AP
Chris Gayle signs off, teenager impresses as Windies beat Afghanistan
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp