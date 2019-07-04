Home Business

Sensex, Nifty extend gains ahead of Budget

Yes Bank, HCL Tech, Vedanta, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, L&T, HDFC Bank and NTPC fell up to 3.56 per cent.

Published: 04th July 2019 04:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty

Bombay Stock Exchange (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Extending gains for the fourth straight session, equity benchmarks ended on a positive note Thursday after the Economic Survey projected India's economic growth rebounding from a five-year low to 7 per cent this year.

The 30-share BSE Sensex settled 68.81 points, or 0.17 per cent, higher at 39,908.06.

The index hit an intra-day high of 39,979.10 and a low of 39,858.33.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty gained 30 points, or 0.25 per cent, to finish at 11,946.75.

During the day, the index touched a high of 11,969.25 and a low of 11,923.65.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Asian Paints and PowerGrid, ending up to 2.53 per cent higher.

On the other hand, Yes Bank, HCL Tech, Vedanta, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, L&T, HDFC Bank and NTPC fell up to 3.56 per cent.

Market sentiment remained positive after the Economic Survey projected GDP growth at 7 per cent in 2019-20 from an estimated 6.8 per cent in the previous year, said Narendra Solanki, Head Fundamental Research (Investment Services) - AVP Equity Research, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.

"Investment rate has been seen picking up in FY20 on higher credit growth and improved demand. However, gains remained capped as some concern about monsoon rains in the week resurfaced," he pointed out.

Investors were also cautious ahead of the Union Budget, to be presented Friday.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee appreciated 24 paise to 68.89 against the US dollar intra-day.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the red, while those in Tokyo and Seoul settled in the green.

Equity markets in Europe were trading on a positive note in their respective early sessions.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.08 per cent to USD 63.77 per barrel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sensex Nifty Budget 2019 Union Budget 2019
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
West Indies capped off their campaign with an entertaining victory | AP
Chris Gayle signs off, teenager impresses as Windies beat Afghanistan
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp