Home Business

Sensex starts on a positive note at 39,917.74 points ahead of Economic Survey

While Nifty traded at 11,946.65 points with gains at Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, SBI, ONGC, Tata Motors, L&T, Tata Steel and Axis Bank.

Published: 04th July 2019 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty

Bombay Stock Exchange (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

 

MUMBAI: Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty started on a positive note Thursday as investors awaited cues from the Economic Survey.

The 30-share index was trading 68.35 points or 0.17 per cent, higher at 39,907.60 at 0930 hours. Similarly, the broader Nifty was quoting 28.25 points, or 0.24 per cent, up at 11,945. In the previous session, the BSE gauge settled 22.77 points, or 0.06 per cent, higher at 39,839.25, and the Nifty edged up 6.45 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 11,916.75.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 390.18 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs 287.57 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed on Wednesday.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack in early trade included Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, SBI, ONGC, Tata Motors, L&T, Tata Steel and Axis Bank, rising up to 2 per cent. On the other hand, HCL Tech, Bajaj Auto, PowerGrid, Sun Pharma, ITC, TechM and NTPC fell up to 1.29 per cent.

According to traders, investors were cautious ahead of the Economic Survey, scheduled to be released later in the day, for cues on the state of the economy. The survey comes a day ahead of the Union Budget, which will be announced on Friday. On the currency front, the Indian rupee was trading marginally higher at 68.87 against the US dollar.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, Nikkei and Kospi were trading on a negative note in their respective early sessions. Bourses on Wall Street ended at record peaks on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude futures were trading 0.71 per cent lower at 63.37 per barrel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NSE Nifty BSE Sensex
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp